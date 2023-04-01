Previous
Mr Greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4154

Mr Greenfinch

When I looked out of the kitchen window, I noticed that Mr Greenfinch thought he would have a change from sunflower hearts as he was on a different feeder. He must have known that I am getting low because I am waiting for a dry day to get a big sack of them so that I can fill up the big plastic containers in their storage cupboard which is just outside the kitchen window. Hopefully Steve will decide to stop off at our local growers so that I can buy some more.

It doesn't seem possible that we are into another month and a third of the way through another year. How time flies!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

