Photo 4158
Maisie
What a lovely little girl she is. She's 4.5 months old and is my best friends granddaughter. She's such a happy little girl as you can see from this photo.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
5th April 2023 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
girl
,
maisie
