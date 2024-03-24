Previous
Our house by rosiekind
Our house

It always looks so much nicer when the sun is shining and there's a blue sky. Sadly we are not forecasted to have a sunny week as there's more rain on the way.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Rosie Kind

Sue Cooper ace
It's a lovely house Rosie and your garden is beautiful. Fav.
March 24th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Such a beautiful home...much as we think an "English Cottage" should be!
March 24th, 2024  
