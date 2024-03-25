Sign up
Previous
Photo 4511
Singing for me as usual
Robbie was sitting on the telegraph wire singing for me as he does every day. It's such a lovely song and I love to see and hear him.
Thank you for getting my cottage on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th March 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
garden
,
robin
