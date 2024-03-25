Previous
Singing for me as usual by rosiekind
Photo 4511

Singing for me as usual

Robbie was sitting on the telegraph wire singing for me as he does every day. It's such a lovely song and I love to see and hear him.

Thank you for getting my cottage on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Rosie Kind

