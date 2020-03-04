Previous
Next
Buzzard by rosiekind
Photo 2514

Buzzard

We saw this buzzard and he kept flying from tree to tree so we had to keep on the move but I liked this shot of him. We also saw a tree creeper but my photos of him were not brilliant as I couldn't get all his head in. I should have moved my feet!
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Beautiful- fav
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise