Photo 2514
Buzzard
We saw this buzzard and he kept flying from tree to tree so we had to keep on the move but I liked this shot of him. We also saw a tree creeper but my photos of him were not brilliant as I couldn't get all his head in. I should have moved my feet!
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7701
photos
243
followers
54
following
688% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th March 2020 12:13pm
Tags
bird
,
buzzard
,
raptor
,
water-hall-park
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful- fav
March 4th, 2020
