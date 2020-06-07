Previous
Next
RK3_8046 What a sorry sight by rosiekind
Photo 2590

RK3_8046 What a sorry sight

This one was actually taken yesterday after we had a downpour! The poor little great-tit fledgling looked more like a drowned rat - poor thing!
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
709% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise