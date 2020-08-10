Sign up
Photo 2651
The rose that grows in my vegetable patch
It always looks so lovely which is the reason I haven't moved it because it might die.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8067
photos
233
followers
60
following
726% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th August 2020 3:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
rose
,
garden
,
vegetable-patch
Diana
ace
It's a beauty Rosie. The only time you can move it is after pruning in Spring. I would not dare though ;-)
August 10th, 2020
