The rose that grows in my vegetable patch by rosiekind
Photo 2651

The rose that grows in my vegetable patch

It always looks so lovely which is the reason I haven't moved it because it might die.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
It's a beauty Rosie. The only time you can move it is after pruning in Spring. I would not dare though ;-)
August 10th, 2020  
