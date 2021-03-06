Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2810
Where there's a will, there's a way
Squizzer's nut box has been filled up this morning but he still insists on eating the birds food. Naughty boy!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
3
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8521
photos
226
followers
66
following
769% complete
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2808
3396
3397
1894
2809
3398
2810
3399
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th March 2021 3:12pm
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
bird-food
,
squizzer
Lynda McG
ace
Great acrobatics!
March 6th, 2021
Nada
ace
We should all be so flexible!
March 6th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
always a way!
March 6th, 2021
