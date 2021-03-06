Previous
Where there's a will, there's a way by rosiekind
Where there's a will, there's a way

Squizzer's nut box has been filled up this morning but he still insists on eating the birds food. Naughty boy!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Lynda McG ace
Great acrobatics!
March 6th, 2021  
Nada ace
We should all be so flexible!
March 6th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
always a way!
March 6th, 2021  
