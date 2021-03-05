Sign up
Photo 2809
Munching away
This muntjac was a long way away but I often see him munching away. This is very heavily cropped.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8519
photos
226
followers
66
following
769% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th March 2021 12:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
animal
,
field
,
muntjac
,
wood-lane
Diana
ace
Such unusual looking animals, nice that you spotted it.
March 5th, 2021
