He looks as though he needs feeding
He looks as though he needs feeding

This little robin looks quite skinny for a robin. He should come up to my garden because he will get well fed. It's a shame that I didn't have any suet pellets with me. I think next time I will make sure I have a handful in my pocket.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Lesley ace
What a fabulous capture. He does look thin though.
November 18th, 2021  
