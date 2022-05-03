Previous
Naughty Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 3145

Naughty Squizzer

He has been attacking the bird feeders again! In the background is the laburnham tree.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Rosie Kind

ace
rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Mickey Anderson ace
We are lucky here! We have the big Fox squirrels, still manage to do some havoc. When I lived in Virginia, we had the gray demons! I just set a feeder for them and gave up the battle of Bird feeders....lol
May 3rd, 2022  
