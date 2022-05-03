Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3145
Naughty Squizzer
He has been attacking the bird feeders again! In the background is the laburnham tree.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9444
photos
205
followers
55
following
861% complete
View this month »
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
Latest from all albums
2048
3820
2049
3144
3821
2050
3145
3822
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
3rd May 2022 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Mickey Anderson
ace
We are lucky here! We have the big Fox squirrels, still manage to do some havoc. When I lived in Virginia, we had the gray demons! I just set a feeder for them and gave up the battle of Bird feeders....lol
May 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close