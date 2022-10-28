Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3259
In amongst the cobwebs
This little collared dove was eating on the bird table. Before I took this I didn't realise that there were cobwebs until I loaded it onto my laptop.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9773
photos
194
followers
55
following
892% complete
View this month »
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
Latest from all albums
2088
3257
3996
3997
3258
3998
3259
3999
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th October 2022 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
cobwebs
,
bird-table
,
collared-dove
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture, love the cobwebs and light.
October 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close