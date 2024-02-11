Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3525
Male shoveler
Well I think that's what it is but I can't be certain.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10552
photos
159
followers
53
following
965% complete
View this month »
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
Latest from all albums
4464
4465
3523
4466
3524
4467
3525
4468
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
10th February 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
male
,
waterfowl
,
shoveler
,
danish-camp
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close