Polyanthus by rosiekind
Photo 3542

Polyanthus

We have bought some more polyanthus as they are really good value as they flower each year. The rockery should look really nice once we have planted them all.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
