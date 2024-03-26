Previous
Stepping out by rosiekind
Photo 3555

Stepping out

This goose was stepping out in front of me as he had noticed that 2 mallard ducks were eating something from the ground. I don't know what they were eating but he obviously wanted some.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

