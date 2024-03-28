Sign up
Photo 3557
Action
She nearly choked on this fish and I was amazed to get this photo.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
fish
,
female
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
Mallory
ace
Great catch - both of you! Just superb timing on this fabulous shot.
March 28th, 2024
