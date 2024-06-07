Sign up
Previous
Photo 3609
Sticky beak
The young starlings get very messy beaks when eating the suet blocks.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10763
photos
152
followers
53
following
988% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th June 2024 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
