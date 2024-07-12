Sign up
Photo 3633
Lily from my garden
The lilies are just coming out and it's so nice to see them.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
4616
3631
4617
3632
4618
2145
3633
4619
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
11th July 2024 3:26pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
lily
