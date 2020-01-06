Sign up
Photo 1725
Little wren
Wrens are such difficult birds to photograph as they are often about but not seen and when they are seen they flit about so quickly so I was pleased to get this shot.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th January 2020 10:16am
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
rspb-sandy
