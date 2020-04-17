Previous
What a beakful by rosiekind
Photo 1762

What a beakful

The great tits are busy at the feeders and I am filling feeders every day now because I have so many birds coming to feast in my garden.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

Steve Jacob
Lovely to watch though. fav
April 17th, 2020  
