RK3_8008 Courgette flowers by rosiekind
Photo 1782

RK3_8008 Courgette flowers

I noticed the first courgette flowers on my vegetable patch this morning but I also noticed that the rain had made the weeds grow too!
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
They look beautiful in the sunlight.
June 6th, 2020  
