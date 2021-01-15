Sign up
Photo 1869
Jim's little dog
Jim is a lovely man who walks his dog past our house each morning. He had a battle against cancer which he survived and then he had a stroke. It's just not fair what some people have to go through but he has made a good recovery thank goodness.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th January 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
jim
wendy frost
ace
Cute little dog and capture. Good to hear Jim is doing so well.
January 15th, 2021
