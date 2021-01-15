Previous
Jim's little dog by rosiekind
Jim's little dog

Jim is a lovely man who walks his dog past our house each morning. He had a battle against cancer which he survived and then he had a stroke. It's just not fair what some people have to go through but he has made a good recovery thank goodness.
15th January 2021

Rosie Kind

wendy frost ace
Cute little dog and capture. Good to hear Jim is doing so well.
January 15th, 2021  
