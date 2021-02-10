Sign up
Photo 1882
Fieldfare
There was a flock of fieldfare and I think there was probably about 50 of them. It's the most I have seen all winter and they were pecking around the field together. Previously I had only seen one on it's own so it was a nice sight.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Tags
bird
,
fieldfare
,
wood-lane
