Fieldfare by rosiekind
Photo 1882

Fieldfare

There was a flock of fieldfare and I think there was probably about 50 of them. It's the most I have seen all winter and they were pecking around the field together. Previously I had only seen one on it's own so it was a nice sight.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

