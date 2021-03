Please let me go

This is a really sad photo and I hope it doesn't upset you but it is nature. The sparrowhawk had got a female blackbird on the lawn. After I took this I went outside to shoo the bird away hoping that it would drop the poor blackbird. Alas, it flew off with the poor little bird in it's talons. I know that it is nature and the sparrowhawk has to eat too but it still upsets me when I see it. I didn't expect to see this out of my kitchen window. I hope it wasn't the little blackbird I posted today