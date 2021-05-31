Sign up
Photo 1934
Dear little Stumpy
He was hopping around the lawn when I was out there and he even sunbathed in a sunny spot. You can see his sore little bottom in this shot.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8723
photos
221
followers
64
following
529% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st May 2021 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blackbird
,
stumpy
