Dear little Stumpy by rosiekind
Photo 1934

Dear little Stumpy

He was hopping around the lawn when I was out there and he even sunbathed in a sunny spot. You can see his sore little bottom in this shot.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Rosie Kind

