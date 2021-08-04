Previous
Next
Smithy by rosiekind
Photo 1966

Smithy

This little springer spaniel lives in the village and I often see him out when I'm walking. Like Zac, Sarah's dog, he's very well behaved and ran towards me for a stroke after I took this. They are such lovely dogs.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise