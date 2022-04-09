Previous
Please can I have some mealworms by rosiekind
Photo 2040

Please can I have some mealworms

I think Bobbie was looking for mealworms again. The other day when I was filling the feeders he came right up to me and I gave him his very own supply of mealworms and he ate them all up while I stood there.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

