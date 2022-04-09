Sign up
Photo 2040
Please can I have some mealworms
I think Bobbie was looking for mealworms again. The other day when I was filling the feeders he came right up to me and I gave him his very own supply of mealworms and he ate them all up while I stood there.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blackbird
