Photo 2085
High in a tree
This cormorant sat right at the top of this tree for ages. He was having a good old preen.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bird
cormorant
gadespring
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 15th, 2022
