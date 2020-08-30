Previous
Next
30 Budding Apple twirled by sandradavies
102 / 365

30 Budding Apple twirled

This was a simple picture of an apple tree with many bulging buds. For my abstract I decided to twirl it as an edit, much more interesting.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise