102 / 365
30 Budding Apple twirled
This was a simple picture of an apple tree with many bulging buds. For my abstract I decided to twirl it as an edit, much more interesting.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020 Extras
Taken
22nd August 2020 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2020
