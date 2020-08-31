Previous
abstract August 2020 by sandradavies
103 / 365

abstract August 2020

Whew! It was a challenge but determined to make and post one abstract image a day through August.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Every photo a stunner
August 30th, 2020  
SandraD ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie X
August 30th, 2020  
