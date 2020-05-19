Previous
Soft colour by sandradavies
13 / 365

Soft colour

Using simple jpeg options to edit. @randystreat Kathy challenged me to use Intentional Camera Movement and here is my second attempt. I can see how useful post processing tools could be, not yet something I'm about to use.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
