Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
14 / 365
Final attempt at ICM
Lots more practice needed to make art out of moving camera intentionally. kathy challenged me for the get-pushed-408 challenge.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
206
photos
30
followers
56
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Latest from all albums
44
45
145
146
12
13
147
14
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Themes
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th May 2020 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-408
SandraD
ace
Kathy
@randystreat
A good challenge for my creativity. Nearly made it, my last attempt. Thanks for the challenge Kathy, it sure has expanded my interest in post production. I have been extremely challenged in learning how to set the camera to have a longer exposure in bright sunlight. I do need to focus on learning my camera and basic techniques before anything else.
May 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close