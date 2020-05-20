Previous
Final attempt at ICM by sandradavies
Final attempt at ICM

Lots more practice needed to make art out of moving camera intentionally. kathy challenged me for the get-pushed-408 challenge.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors.
SandraD ace
Kathy @randystreat A good challenge for my creativity. Nearly made it, my last attempt. Thanks for the challenge Kathy, it sure has expanded my interest in post production. I have been extremely challenged in learning how to set the camera to have a longer exposure in bright sunlight. I do need to focus on learning my camera and basic techniques before anything else.
May 19th, 2020  
