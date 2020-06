Which one of the whistle blowers will grab the peanut slab first? My father's referee whistles are about to jostle.Wendy @farmreporter challenged me "to be pro-active and to build a still life with at least 5 objects and take a photograph by natural light". Wow I sure was challenged! Not really knowing what I was doing as light came and dimmed very quickly, not a lot of time to think about even cleaning the glass. This shot was in the low morning light.