I Love Honey! Two red hearts and a buzzy bee finds the manuka honey on the spoon.Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to "to be pro-active and to build a still life with at least 5 objects and take a photograph by natural light".It was so challenging sorting out light. I managed to get the sun shinning as I moved my assembly around. Also challenging is deciding what 5 objects to use for still life. Wendy was right I am a 'recording type photographer'.