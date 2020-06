It's been a long while since I've used this film kit. It served me well on my OE and capturing a young family. I'd love to think film is an option again for me. Have a lot to learn though...Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to "be pro-active and to build a still life with at least 5 objects and take a photograph by natural light". The overhead light was on and realised this during processing, so cheated. Also there is more than 5 in this shot. Note to self, discipline!