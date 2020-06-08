Previous
Next
Black and White edit by sandradavies
24 / 365

Black and White edit

@aecasey April set a challenge to "take a black and white photo. You can do this in camera if you'd like, or convert during editing". This one is editing a stock shot of a plant with seeds.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
@aecasey April, my manual is my new friend ! Here is an edit version, I will go outside and shoot with a purpose tomorrow.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise