Previous
Next
Black and White by sandradavies
25 / 365

Black and White

My small garden keeps company with its shadow, filled with love.
@aecasey April set a challenge to "take a black and white photo. You can do this in camera if you'd like, or convert during editing". This one was edited to black and white.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
@aecasey The sign says it all. It stood perked up in the morning sun and I liked the shadow. Taken as I usually shoot in JPEG and RAW and make adjustments in JPEG on screen. I haven't figured out how to use the Canon Digital Processing yet but still like to shoot in RAW.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise