25 / 365
Black and White
My small garden keeps company with its shadow, filled with love.
@aecasey
April set a challenge to "take a black and white photo. You can do this in camera if you'd like, or convert during editing". This one was edited to black and white.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
252
photos
34
followers
60
following
7% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Themes
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th June 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-411
SandraD
ace
@aecasey
The sign says it all. It stood perked up in the morning sun and I liked the shadow. Taken as I usually shoot in JPEG and RAW and make adjustments in JPEG on screen. I haven't figured out how to use the Canon Digital Processing yet but still like to shoot in RAW.
June 10th, 2020
