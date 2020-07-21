Sign up
Crayfish at Fraser Cove
This mural is painted on a utility box and watches the traffic as it whizzes past. Inspirational in that this crayfish will not be dinner. Sylvia
@sprphotos
challenged me to ‘take a photo of a mural/wall art that inspires you and why’.
21st July 2020
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
Tags
get-pushed-417
