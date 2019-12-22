Previous
Next
CHRISTMAS TIME AT THE POINT by sangwann
Photo 3232

CHRISTMAS TIME AT THE POINT

A week ago Christine and I went to The Point Shopping Mall in Sliema, not to do shopping but just to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere. These are two shots from those I took while in there.
Thanks a lot for looking, for your comments and fav's.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise