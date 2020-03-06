Previous
Next
ALTARE DELLA PATRIA by sangwann
Photo 3307

ALTARE DELLA PATRIA

Day 1 – Rome. One of the final shots for the day.
Known colloquially as the Wedding Cake (in fact, I always refer to it with that nickname) this grand building incorporats the memorial to Vittorio Emanuele, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and a museum or two. It costs €10 to ride the elevator to the roof, but there are great views of all of Rome from the top. I have to make it a point to take the elevator the next, if there is a next, time I visit Rome.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise