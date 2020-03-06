ALTARE DELLA PATRIA

Day 1 – Rome. One of the final shots for the day.

Known colloquially as the Wedding Cake (in fact, I always refer to it with that nickname) this grand building incorporats the memorial to Vittorio Emanuele, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and a museum or two. It costs €10 to ride the elevator to the roof, but there are great views of all of Rome from the top. I have to make it a point to take the elevator the next, if there is a next, time I visit Rome.

