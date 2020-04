EXQUISITELY DECORATED

From our fourth day in Rome.

I couldn’t stop taking pictures inside Fort St. Angelo but this is the last I am posting of the inside. And this is one of the halls inside the fortress. It is over-decorated but beautiful to see in an old palace with big halls. Strange to see in a fortress though.

Btw this is a merge of two shots.

