PIETA’ by sangwann
PIETA’

From our fifth day and last full day in Rome.
Michelangelo’s masterpiece in St Peter’s Basilica. You have to stand and take time before the magnificence of this statue and contemplate on its beauty.
Michelangelo Buonarroti made this sculpture in 1498–1499 for the French Cardinal Jean de Bilhères. It was made for the cardinal's funeral monument, but was moved to its current location in the 18th century. It is the only piece Michelangelo ever signed.
