THE NARROW STREETS OF NAPLES by sangwann
THE NARROW STREETS OF NAPLES

Naples – Day 4. I wasn’t very happy to start this day because Christine, Mary Grace and Joe wanted to go to an open market close to the ‘Spanish Quarters’ (that’s how the area is called I think? We bought nothing but to while away the time I took some shots of the narrow streets of the area. Here are 4 of the shots that I took.
In the end, apart from the time passed around the market and shops in the locality, it ended as another wonderful day when, I think, I took the most shots in one day during the whole holiday.
Thank you very much for your visits, comments and fav's. - always appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

