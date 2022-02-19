Sign up
Photo 4022
ONLY THE LONELY
One of the lovely views while enjoying my country walk at Mġarr farmland. These glasshouses looked lonely standing there on their own, while many others were close to each other.
Thank you very much for your vews, comments and fav's.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
31st January 2022 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
