ONLY THE LONELY by sangwann
Photo 4022

ONLY THE LONELY

One of the lovely views while enjoying my country walk at Mġarr farmland. These glasshouses looked lonely standing there on their own, while many others were close to each other.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
