Shot taken on 17th July, the first day of our Sicily holiday.

This is a merge of three shots I took to show the heart and soul of Marzamemi, a small seaside village in the south of Sicily. For the residents it is the village’s Grand Plaz.

As you can see it is full of tables and chairs of the various restaurants/coffee shops that surround most of the square. It was still 10.00a.m when we stopped there for a coffee and a snack and few people were around at the time.



