EGRET by sangwann
Photo 4260

EGRET

Off he goes. Shot taken a few days ago and enlarged a few times because the bird was far away. Have been a couple of times to Salini salt pans nature reserve – little activity, if any, as the weather is still summery.
Once I was talking to one of the persons who helps in the upkeep of the place who told me that the best time to see some birds was in the early morning which is not a good time for me. So I have to do with what I find.
Thank you so much with your visits, your lovely comments and the fav's. They are very much appreciated.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Diana ace
Such a great shot of this lovely egret in flight.
October 16th, 2022  
