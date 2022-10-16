EGRET

Off he goes. Shot taken a few days ago and enlarged a few times because the bird was far away. Have been a couple of times to Salini salt pans nature reserve – little activity, if any, as the weather is still summery.

Once I was talking to one of the persons who helps in the upkeep of the place who told me that the best time to see some birds was in the early morning which is not a good time for me. So I have to do with what I find.

