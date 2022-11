ETNA (2)

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.

More shots of Etna. Isn't nature beautiful? Even the arid landscape is - what do you think?

There were many small groups trekking in different directions. Ooh for being young again on a day like that!

Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and your fav's.