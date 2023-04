ANOTHER MONASTERY, ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL SCENE

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.

Meteora is a place which continues to stun those who have visited the place. This is another monastery - like the topping on a tall bun. It could be the second monastery we visited but with all the pictures I took, I cannot say for certain if it is or is not.

Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's.