SAN ĠORĠ BASILICA by sangwann
Photo 4660

SAN ĠORĠ BASILICA

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.
While at Piazza San Ġorġ (St George’s Square) where we were having coffee, I had to visit the Basilica for a shot or two notwithstanding that I have taken many shot from in there almost everytime we go to Gozo. This time I concentrated on the dome of the basilica and on the Altar where The Sacrament is kept during the day except when there is a service going on.
Thanks a lot for your visits and comments on yesterday's picture.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

John Falconer ace
Great capture
November 20th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How lovely - you visit the most amazing places!
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful captures of this wonderful basilica, such wonderful and intricate details.
November 20th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Awesome dome shot
November 20th, 2023  
