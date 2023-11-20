SAN ĠORĠ BASILICA

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.

While at Piazza San Ġorġ (St George’s Square) where we were having coffee, I had to visit the Basilica for a shot or two notwithstanding that I have taken many shot from in there almost everytime we go to Gozo. This time I concentrated on the dome of the basilica and on the Altar where The Sacrament is kept during the day except when there is a service going on.

