I LOVE NIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.

Saturday evening is routine when we are in Gozo - a visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. The beautiful shrine is in the middle of agricultural land. I have taken many pictures of this Basilica in the past. This time I decided to take just one shot of the Basilica from outside and from a slightly different angle from those I have taken in the past

The Ta’ Pinu Basilica is a famous site for pilgrimages. Its annexed museum records hundreds of stories of alleged miracles.

The origins of this Ta' Pinu Basilica are not known, but the first records of a chapel go back to 1598. The miraculous feel goes back to 1883, when a woman who was walking by heard the voice of the Virgin Mary in the chapel. In the subsequent years, many miracles and acts of grace were manifested at the site, all attributed to Our Lady of Assumption, to whom the church was dedicated.

The existing church, Ta' Pinu Basilica was built between 1922 - 1932, in a neo-romantic style, with the help of local volunteers and funds from migrants.

